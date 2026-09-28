HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The community in Hopkinton is cleaning up from the weekend’s nor’easter; multiple basements in that town were flooded with rainwater.

Firefighters found the flooding was casued by a clogged drain in a retention pond.

They wore cold-water suits to get to the drain and clear it out.

The town also saw several trees come down in the storm.

Part of Spring Street was closed for a time on Sunday while crews worked to clear a tree from the road.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox