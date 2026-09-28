HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The community in Hopkinton is cleaning up from the weekend’s nor’easter; multiple basements in that town were flooded with rainwater.
Firefighters found the flooding was casued by a clogged drain in a retention pond.
They wore cold-water suits to get to the drain and clear it out.
The town also saw several trees come down in the storm.
Part of Spring Street was closed for a time on Sunday while crews worked to clear a tree from the road.
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