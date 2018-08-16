Coast Guard: Man suffers head injury sailing off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a 49-year-old man who suffered a head injury on his boat Thursday.

Crews responded about 3 p.m. off the coast of Nantucket and found the man, who had a laceration as a result of being struck by the boom on his sailboat, according to a press release issued Thursday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The crew escorted the sailing vessel back to its mooring ball near Nantucket and then safely brought the patient back to the Coast Guard station where an ambulance was waiting.

Emergency medical services personnel were expected to bring the patient to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

