NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A plane with six people aboard lost contact during a flight from Bermuda to Boston, and the U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching early Saturday for the missing aircraft off the coast of Nantucket.

The Coast Guard said the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the Gulfstream G100 had lost contact very early Saturday morning. The search for the jet included crews in the air and on the water, the Coast Guard said.

The aircraft had taken off from Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport for a nearly two-hour, late-night flight to Boston Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware.

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