COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - According to police, last summer, Christopher Lucas, 59, shot his wife’s 14-year-old dog “Lise” in the morning as she was taking her pets out.

“She was in the front yard of her residence in Cohasset, with her two dogs, when her husband fired a gun that struck one of her dogs in the head,” Kelsey Shea said, prosecutor. “She stated that the dogs that was struck was not on a leash at the time, and she was standing approximately five feet away from the dog.”

Lucas’ wife, who now lives in Maine, told a detective her husband had been using riflesto illegally hunt coyotes froma second floor window that sits over their garage.

A police report said Ring camera video shows a woman on the ground next to the dog with its tail wagging. She was yelling “Oh my god! What happened?”

Lucas was arrested Monday and is out on bail.

Court documents indicate he has licenses for nearly two dozen guns, weapons Lucas apparently brought to his home in Maine after he buried the dog. He must now retrieve them, even though he has an order to stay away from his estranged wife who lives there.

“He chose to bring his guns from Cohasset to Maine, now there’s no choice but to bring them back,” Judge Mark Coven said.

A neighbor spoke with 7NEWS.

“It definitely comes as a concern,” they said. “There are a lot of kids living on this street. It’s a quiet negborhood. I didn’t really see something like this coming, and it’s definitely disheartening”

