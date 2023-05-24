COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Cohasset had a conversation that was out of this world Wednesday when they spoke with an astronaut from their hometown who is currently aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen took a break from his work on the SpaceX Crew-6 mission to talk to students in the Cohasset Public Schools.

“It’s just a really wonderful place to grow up,” he said of Cohasset. “It was a great place to be from and the opportunities provided by the schools themselves is absolutely incredible.”

From a Cohasset hockey player to a man in space, Bowen defied the odds. At Wednesday’s event, young students got the opportunity to ask him questions.

“What does it feel like in zero gravity?” one student asked.

“It never gets old to float,” Bowen responded, later adding “It feels great, actually.”

Bowen was born in Cohasset and graduated from Cohasset High School in 1982. He has since served as a U.S. Navy captain and an astronaut, flying several missions to space.

In Cohasset, schools Superintendent Patrick Sullivan said he hopes Bowen’s conversation with students will push children to never stop reaching for the moon.

“I think it’s very inspiring that really, the sky is the limit, literally, with what you can do if you put your mind to it,” he said.

As Bowen now gets back to the space business, Cohasset students went home with something to talk about for years to come this week.

“It shows that, even someone in a small town like Cohasset, can follow their dreams and become what they want,” one student said.

“Now that I see that he can reach that goal that everyone thought of but not a lot reached, it is really inspiring,” another said.

In addition to students, parents and others in Cohasset were also able to join in on Wednesday’s event.

