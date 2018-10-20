Columbia Gas: 3,000 service lines replaced in ongoing restoration effort

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas officials say they’re well on the road to restoring service to the thousands of Merrimack Valley residents impacted by last month’s gas disaster.

The company says it has already replaced 3,000 service lines as of this weekend.

Columbia Gas says more than 400 residential meters are now ready and they’re working around the clock in the hopes of to getting service completely back online by the Nov. 19 deadline.

A series of gas fires and explosions caused more than 40 homes to go up in flames last month. One person was killed and more than two dozen people were hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)