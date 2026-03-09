TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Last month, a mother and her young daughter were badly burned in a Taunton house explosion. What followed wasan outpouring of support from the community.

The two were sent to the hospital as others inside the home were forced out.

“The explosion literally was so loud it shook the house,” Taylor Brewer said, a neighbor. “The screams, the scene of the fire, and everything. When the first responders came, everything was getting under control as much as possible, which is great.”

Brewer lives in the neighborhood where the explosion occured. Now, she’s teaming up with the Taunton Diversity Network to collect clothing, household items, and cash donations for those impacted.

Over the weekend, they partnered with Home Plate Bay Street Grill to collect more supplies. A raffle was also hosted to raise money.

“To get people to come here and support this family and the other families affected, it was kind of a no brainer,” Brendan Johnson said, General Manager of Home Plate Bay Street Grill. “To step up and come in here and show how important it is to help each other out, it’s been amazing, like really uplifting.”

Thanks to so many, Brewer said they are no longer accepting clothing donations, as they have received more than enough.

Something the families she’s helpedare very grateful for.

“They’re very wowed by this, they have no words, they can’t believe it,” Brewer said. “It’s wild is what I keep hearing, everything’s wild. I think they’re super appreciative, so it’s good.”

