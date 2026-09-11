DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - At a Dracut firehouse, family, friends, and firefighters gathered to honor the lives lost on September 11. Including John Ogonowski.

Ogonowski was the pilot of American Airlines Flight 11, the first hijacked plane to hit the World Trade Center.

His brother Jim spoke, remembering his family’s heartbreak.

“Every year it gets slightly easier, but it’s always tough,” Jim said. “I was looking through some old photos this morning; they were all so young.”

Jim remembers his brother in the best way he knows how, going back to where they grew up, their family farm.

That’s where he says he feels closest to John.

“Our biggest link was through the farm, so I will be spending most of the day on a farm tractor,” Jim said. “I’ll be talking to him. I’ll be praying. I’ll be laughing.”

For the people who come back to the memorial year after year, there’s still a sense of disbelief.

“Yes, we’re 25 years out, but it feels like just yesterday,” Rebecca Taylor said.

The Ogonowski family said they’re still moved by all the support, even 25 years later.

Dracut’s a great community,” Jim said. “We come together. In the aftermath of 9/11, there were so many wonderful people that reached out to us.”

The Saint Francis Church, where Ogonowski was a parishioner, is also collecting “Blessing Bags” of food in his honor. All of the food donated will be given to local families in need.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)