BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of a community in Dorchester have been traveling to the scene of a three-alarm fire that claimed the life of a Boston firefighter to lay flowers, pictures, flags, and light candles at a growing memorial to his memory.

The small memorial outside the home on Treadway Road features a photo of Boston Firefighter Robert BK Kilduff Jr., who died after falling while battling a large fire that ripped through the triple-decker on Saturday night.

Cuong Binh said some of the flames spread to his house, and he had to evacuate.

“It was sad to hear, because I thought when the firefighter went out, everything was OK.”

Fire crews responding to the structure fire around 8 p.m. found heavy flames shooting through the roof. Kilduff, officials said, fell from a third-floor window.

Binh says he’s grateful to the firefighters who helped get his neighbors out safely.

“We talk to them a few times because they are neighbors and we help each other a little bit,” he said. “It’s really bad to hear that he passed away … thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Gov. Maura Healey has ordered flags across the Commonwealth lowered to half-staff in honor of Kilduff.

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