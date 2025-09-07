NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of Norwood residents gathered for a rally Saturday to call for a new operator at the Norwood Hospital site, which was shut down after suffering flood damage in 2020.

Norwood Hospital supported patients from 13 communities and without it other hospitals have been forced to take on the added workload and patients have had to drive further for services.

The restoration of the hospital was put on pause after Steward Health Care went bankrupt.

And now town officials are saying its continued closure is a matter of life and death.

“We’ve got to get the governor, the US senators here, we’ve got to show people that we’re going to show up and support the community. Gillette is right up the street, God forbid there’s an emergency or catastrophe, we’re in a big problem here, it’s a state of emergency” said Select Board member Michael Saad.

Congressman Stephen Lynch attended the rally to support the doctors and nurses who support the Norwood community.

“The wonderful care of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, who work every single day and the doctors who worked at Norwood Hospital, they want to return to their jobs, they want to continue the work that they have lived their life pursuing .. and we need to stand behind them to get this hospital back open.”

A task force of public health officials and others was formed to find a new operator for the hospital.

