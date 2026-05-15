HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A request for a show of support for a late veteran is being answered in Hanson.

John Bernard Arnold III served in the U.S. Navy during the World War II; he recently passed away with no known living family, so Hanover-Hanson Veteran Services put out a call asking for people to attend Arnold’s funeral services.

They said the response has been amazing.

Services will be held at St. Joseph the Worker church in Hanson on Monday at 10 a.m.

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