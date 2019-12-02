Commuters in Boston urged to use ‘extreme caution’ while traveling

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters in Boston are urged to use “extreme caution” while traveling on slick roads amid a major snowstorm.

The city received little snow Sunday night into Monday but is expected to get even more Monday night into Tuesday.

David Sweeney, Chief of Staff to the City of Boston, says safety is the city’s number one priority as the storm creates dangerous driving conditions.

“We’re just encouraging all commuters in the city this morning to utilize extreme caution while traveling. The roads will be a little bit slick,” he said.

Sweeney added that residents should be careful shoveling because the snow could be heavy.

“Be sure to help out your neighbors,” he continued.

Anyone with issues in the city is asked to call 311.

