Ice cream lovers have the chance to make $1,000 just by eating Ben & Jerry’s.

FinanceBuzz is looking to hire someone to eat a different Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor every week for a year rate which flavors they think is the best based on creaminess, distribution of add-ins, and intensity of flavor.

Along with the $1,000 salary, the ice cream taster will also receive a $500 gift card to their local grocery store to cover the costs of the Ben & Jerry’s.

People can apply online by July 31. The chosen candidate will be selected by Aug. 15.

