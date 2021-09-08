Horror movie buffs have the opportunity to make $1,300 just by watching the films that they love.

FinanceBuzz is looking to pay someone to watch 13 scary movies while wearing a Fitbit to monitor their heart rate.

The study will help the company discover whether or not a movie’s budget impacts the level of horror it brings.

The participant will also be in charge of ranking the movies based on their prediction of the size of their production budgets.

The scary movies, which must be watched sometime between Oct. 9 and 18, include:

Saw Amityville Horror A Quiet Place A Quiet Place Part 2 Candyman Insidious The Blair Witch Project Sinister Get Out The Purge Halloween (2018) Paranormal Activity Annabelle

In addition to the $1,300 stipend and a Fitbit, the participant will receive a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs.

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 26 on FinanceBuzz.com.

The chosen candidate will be selected by Oct. 1 and contacted via email.

