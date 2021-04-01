Compton commercial yard fire spreads, destroys 3 homes

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A huge fire in a Southern California commercial yard spread to neighboring homes, destroying three and damaging a fourth, authorities said.

The fire erupted in Compton around 5 p.m. Wednesday and units from multiple agencies responded, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Residents fled their homes but there were no injuries reported.

Fire officials said the yard contained a wide array of items including vehicles, cardboard, pallets and paints.

The fire burned into the night as firefighters poured streams of water onto the properties.

