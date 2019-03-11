Conagra recalls nearly 3,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products

(WHDH) — Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The recall affects 7.5-ounce microwavable bowls of “Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables” that are actually filled with beef ravioli.

The products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019. They have a package code of 210090151050045L, and ‘BEST BY’ date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl.

The bowls bear the establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

