CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Concord Museum celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday with traditional tribal performances to showcase their culture.

The Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers, a group of musicians and artisans from the tribal communities of Mashpee, and Aquinnah on Martha’s Vineyard, performed Eastern social songs and dances.

The audience was also able to get involved, and got to learn and participate in some of the dancing.

“The song and dance and those kinds of cultural expressions, it’s a good window into a community, and how we engage with each other, or how we work together as family,” said Asa Peters, a member of the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers. “We’re all distantly related in some way, so it’s just a window into the culture.”

Each performer also took time to speak about some of the other work they do including land conservation, legal, and political work.

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