Concord Coach Lines suspending service after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Concord Coach Lines announced that they will be suspending service after one of their passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The bus company will suspend all operations beginning Saturday until further notice in an attempt to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

This decision comes after the Department of Health and Human Services announced that a person with coronavirus rode on numerous Concord Coach Lines buses between New Hampshire and Boston earlier this month.

“We have made this decision with the health and safety of our employees, our passengers, and our communities in mind,” the company said. “This is a difficult time for all of us, but we look forward to providing you with reliable and convenient connections for work and recreation when the threat posed by the coronavirus has passed.”

