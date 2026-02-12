CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at the Thoreau Elementary School in Concord hand delivered hundred of handmade Valentine’s Day cards for local seniors.

“One of their projects this year was to spread kindness and joy across our school and across our community and their idea was to create valentines, a unique valentine for every member at the senior center,” said Principal Justin Sparks.

Nearly 400 students created the cards and handed them out at the senior center’s Valentine’s jazz brunch.

The students said this project gave them a chance to make everyone feel special on Valentine’s Day.

