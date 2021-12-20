(WHDH)– New details are emerging in the case of a Connecticut mother who was reported missing in 2019.

State police conducted a new search near the park Monday morning where Jennifer Dulos’s SUV was discovered abandoned. The mother of five vanished after dropping her children off at school.

The prime suspects in her disappearance were her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis.

The pair were arrested after they were seen on surveillance video, dumping garbage bags in dozens of trash bins around Hartford.

Investigators say the bags were filled with bloody clothing and cleaning items that matched Jennifer Dulos’s DNA.

Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution and pleaded not guilty.

Then in January 2020, they were arrested again — Dulos for capital murder, and Troconis for conspiracy to commit murder.

Weeks later, Fotis Dulos killed himself by carbon monoxide poisoning. In a suicide note, he insisted he had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.

Two-and-a-half years later, the search for her body continued with a tractor clearing brush in the woods.

Connecticut state police did not say what prompted them to take a closer look at the area after all this time.

