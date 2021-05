BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Construction on the Bourne Bridge is limiting traffic to one lane in each direction for the rest of the month.

The Army Corps of Engineers will be working on structural repairs to the bridge until Memorial Day.

Similar work on the Sagamore Bridge was completed last week.

