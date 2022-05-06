BOSTON (WHDH) - An Andover man convicted of child rape was arrested in Maine on Friday, three weeks after fleeing his trial, officials confirmed.

Stephen Corbin, 38, of Methuen was taken into custody in Farmingdale around 11 a.m. by members of the US Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force, according to Massachusetts State Police.

According to police, task members arrived at the residence and arrested Corbin after he pulled up in the passenger seat of a car.

Corbin fled Middlesex Superior Court in April after he was convicted on eight counts of child rape and cut off his GPS tracker prior to his sentencing. He’ll now be charged with being a fugitive from justice and a felon in possession of a firearm.

“It is relatively rare for someone to just disappear in the middle of a trial,” Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Corbin is scheduled to be sentenced in connection with the eight counts of child rape on Thursday.

