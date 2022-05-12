WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted child rapist from Methuen who vanished during his trial is slated to be sentenced Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court.

Stephen Corbin, 38, disappeared in April after he was convicted on eight counts of child rape and cut off his GPS tracker prior to his sentencing, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Corbin was taken into custody in Farmingdale, Maine, last week by members of the US Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force, Massachusetts State Police said.

Ryan noted that it’s “relatively rare for someone to just disappear in the middle of a trial.”

Corbin is now charged with being a fugitive from justice and a felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to the child rape charges he is being sentenced for.

