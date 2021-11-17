Seasonably chilly air is in place this morning as temperatures start off in 20s and 30s. The noticeable difference this morning is that there’s very little wind outside, so at least we have that going for us. Sunshine wins out this morning with more mid to high level clouds moving in this afternoon. Highs head into the mid 40s to near 50.



With a warm front coming through tonight, temps briefly drop off this evening, then jump up by daybreak tomorrow. We’ll start the day off in the 50s and near 70 in the afternoon! Gusty winds develop out of the southwest, gusting 20-30mph.

The warmth doesn’t last long though as seasonably cool air moves back in Friday and lingers through the weekend.

We’ll track showers and gusty winds Monday, into Tuesday AM next week. Right now, it looks dry and chilly for the big travel day on Wednesday.



