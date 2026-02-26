NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - According to an affidavit, the suspect in last year’s country club shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire, wanted to “punish elites,” targeting the Sky Meadow Country Club.

Police say Hunter Nadeau told officers that he initially left home in September, planning to kill himself. Then, he decided to attack the country club because he wanted to punish the wealthy for not doing enough to help the poor.

According to new documents, Nadeau said he didn’t want to target civilians, which is why he avoided the wedding at the country club that night.

Nadeau said he targeted the steak restaurant where he used to work. One person was killed in the shooting, and two others were injured.

Rotert Decesare, 59, died while trying to protect his family. His mother said he lunged at the suspect to protect his wife and daughter.

People dining at the restaurant said they heard Nadeau say “Free Palestine” that night.

Officers said Nadeau did not remember how many shots he fired. He told them he knew he would kill someone, just by firing into the crowded restaurant.

