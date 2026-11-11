YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A coyote is on the long road to recovery after it was found with a cord cinched tightly around its neck in Yarmouth Monday, according to the Cape Wildlife Center.

Cape Wildlife Center said the coyote was brought to their facility by Yarmouth Animal Control, who found him “severely entangled in a cord like material and surrounding vegetation.”

“They transported it in a large bin, and when we first looked in it was all toppled by itself not moving. It was blinking and could see us but it was in a very debilitating state,” said Dr. Priya Patel, Director of New England Wildlife Centers.

Patel said they worked to cut the cord off the coyote’s neck as quickly as possible using bolt cutters.

“We took it out of the bin, and noticed it still had a piece of cord around its neck so we immediately jumped into action to try and remove it. He was not moving any of his limbs at that point, he was breathing and had a stable heart rate,” Patel said. “It was so tightly wrapped around his neck it was difficult to remove.”

Cape Wildlife Center said they believe the cord may have been a metal dog lead, and it caused severe swelling to the coyote’s neck and likely some spinal trauma. However, Cape Wildlife Center said the coyote is making a remarkable recovery. Patel said he was able to stand and take a few steps Tuesday morning.

“Our veterinary team provided round the clock care over the last 24 hours and against all odds, he’s beginning to show signs of improvement. He still has a long road ahead, and we’re taking things one day at a time. But for now, we’re celebrating every small victory and cheering him on every step of the way,” the wildlife center said in a social media post.

Cape Wildlife Center said it’s still unclear how the coyote got tangled, and environmental police are looking into whether this was done maliciously.

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