ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Andover killed one woman and sent another adult and three children to the hospital.

State police confirmed a 25-year-old female from Lawrence, who was a passenger in a minivan that had crashed with a sedan, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the minivan was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries; three child passengers in the minivan were also taken to a Boston hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the sedan did not appear to be injured, police said.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Part of the highway was blocked off while state police were on scene.

The road has since reopened.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)