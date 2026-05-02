WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Wellesley on Saturday sent a parked car into a restaurant and left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash into the Cottage Restaurant on Linden Street determined a vehicle had struck a parked car and sent it into the side of the business, according to police.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No one inside the restaurant was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)