MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed and rolled over onto its roof, taking down power lines in Mashpee Thursday morning.

Mashpee police said they responded to a report of a single-car crash on Red Brook Road in the area of Wintergreen Road at approximately 9:53 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a gray Chevrolet Malibu overturned on its roof.

A preliminary investigation suggests the car was traveling eastbound on Red Brook Road when it left the road and struck a telephone pole, causing it to flip over.

The female driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Mashpee police are investigating the crash.

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