BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple roads across the region have been closed off due to flooding on Friday night.

Willow Street in Chelsea is closed off and first responders were in the area, helping assist cars out of the floodwaters.

Part of Memorial Drive is closed in Cambridge due to flooding as well. Several cars were towed after stalling out underneath the Longfellow Bridge.

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