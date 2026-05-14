BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved ice cream shop in Belmont caught fire Thursday morning.

Around 4:31 a.m., crews responded to Moozy’s Ice Cream on 2 Trapelo Road for reported smoke in the building. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke inside.

Officials say the fire started in the basement and crews had a hard time accessing it because the floor started to give way. Crews then started to fight the flames from the outside.

Belmont fire officials said no one was injured.

Dante Muzzioli opened Moozy’s Ice Cream in 2012.

“We had a nice outside area, people sit around at night, it’s nice,” Muzzioli said.

The store quickly became an area favorite.

“We come here after games, we come here after concerts, we come here after dance recitals,” Kara Sassone said, a Belmont resident.

Business owners who share the building are concerned as well.

“Bridesmaid dresses, graduation, I don’t know how I’m going to deal with this,” Vasken Ajoian said, of Jacques Tailoring.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)