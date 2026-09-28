BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at a commercial building in Roxbury Monday morning around 7:30.

The entire block was surrounded by fire trucks at Nubian Square. Officials said the fire was contained to the basement.

Firefighters said the heat and flames were so intense that they had to smash windows, while also fighting the rainy conditions outside.

The building is home to several businesses, five of which were impacted by the fire. Officials said no one was inside when the fire broke out, but one animal was found dead inside.

One firefighter suffered a hand injury from cut glass and was taken to a hospital.

“I think we should be grateful that this was so early in the morning because this wound be a nightmare if it was after school or any later when people were actually in the buildings,” firefighter Sharon Galloway said.

“Anytime you see a major office center like this taken out it has a huge impact so we are going to be supporting these small businesses however we can,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Roughly 200 firefighters and other emergency responders worked to put out the fire.

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