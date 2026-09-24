FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a commercial building in Fall River around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Firefighters tackled the fire on Rodman Street from multiple angles for hours.

Several floors in the main building affected by the fire, which was vacant, collapsed.

One firefighter was treated on scene for a cut; one person was displaced.

Fall River’s mayor said officials are trying to decide whether to tear the building down, considering the incoming inclement weather.

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