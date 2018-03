TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters knocked down a fire in Tyngsboro early Friday morning.

The two story building is on Lakeview Avenue.

The fire was coming from the second floor and crews opened up the roof for ventilation.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

