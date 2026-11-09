TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Tyngsboro overnight that sent a large plume of smoke pouring out of a single-family home.

Police and fire responding to a reported structure fire on Kendall Road found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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