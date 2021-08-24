MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large house fire in Melrose Tuesday night.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Berkley Street as crews worked on the roof to extinguish the flames.

The home was left scorched and the chief says some firefighters had to be treated at the scene for heat-related injuries.

No one was seriously hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

