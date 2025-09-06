HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A series of powerful thunderstorms swept across the Bay State on Saturday, generating at least one radar-indicated tornado in Holden that downed trees and power lines and left some residents with damaged homes.

Toppled trees and power lines could be seen strewn across Riviera Road, where residents say they heeded the warnings and took shelter inside their homes as the storm blew through the community.

Wind gusts in excess of 55 mph were recorded in the area and fire officials say there have not been any reported injuries.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)