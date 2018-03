Crews fought two brush fires in the North Shore Thursday.

In Beverly, police said the flames broke out off County Way toward Apple Village.

Crews are still on scene working to control the fire.

Another fire occurred in Topsfield.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames on dry brush in the middle of Route 95.

Traffic was not stopped because of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)