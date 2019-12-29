Crews prepare for icy roads and downed trees in Massachusetts

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Road and power crews across Massachusetts are gearing up for a storm that could dump half an inch of ice in certain areas.

The storm moving through the commonwealth Sunday evening into Tuesday will bring snow and rain, but more importantly ice and sleet.

“The sleet is really difficult to deal with. It’s tough to get off the road,” said MassDOT foreman Michael Pelletier. “You scrape it, salt it, and within an hour it’s right back on there. So it’s really just continual treatment of the road.”

The ice is expected to cling, and Eversource and National Grid say they have crews at the ready to respond to weighted down trees and power lines. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is monitoring everything from slick roads to widespread power outages.

“Our biggest concern here is just, what are the conditions during the storm and post storm? And how quickly can we get power restored if we do have those significant outages?” said Samantha Phillips of MEMA.

The forecast has many around the state buying de-icer and preparing just as they come back to work from the holidays.

“I think the snow is good, but the sleet and ice, that’s what messes it up,” said Rahul Raman.

“It’s tough to fight. It’s a battle, but we’re used to it. That’s what we do, so we’ll get through it,” Pelletier said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)