BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA Commuter Rail train was seen smoking Wednesday afternoon and has since been terminated at Ruggles.

Officials said the first car/engine was on fire as it came into Ruggles, and the fire grew from the bottom of the train to the top of the mechanical area.

Firefighters used extinguishers to contain the fire, and once the electricity was disconnected, it was doused with water.

All passengers aboard were able to get off on their own, and no one was injured. Officials believe the brakes may have caught fire.

“Maybe brake pads over the train caught fire and spread inside the mechanical space,” Deputy Boston Fire Chief Gerard Viola said. “That is likely the source.”

Passenger Lucas Hinds said he smelled smoke as the train pulled in and knew something may be wrong when the power went out.

“An older woman was walking out and said, ‘ Everyone, get out, evacuate!'” Hinds said.

According to the MBTA, Providence Line Train 840 was terminated at Ruggles due to fire department activity.

The MBTA says passengers can use the Orange Line for inbound service.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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