Crews rescue horse stuck in mud in North Smithfield, RI

Firefighters and farm workers rescued a horse stuck in mud up to its neck in North Smithfield, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Firefighters and farmers responding to Phoenix Rising Horse Farm about 11:30 a.m. say Fiona was stuck for almost an hour after getting spooked, breaking through a fence, and running into an area with thick, deep mud.

Crews used a hose, straps, and an excavator to pull the horse from the mud and onlookers draped blankets on the shivering horse after the rescue.

