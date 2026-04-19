BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and a dog were rescued from an early morning apartment fire in Brookline, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on the fifth floor of an apartment building on Village Way evacuated the building and rescued the man and dog from a window.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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