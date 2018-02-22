Crews rescue trapped passenger after rollover crash in Revere parking lot

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Crews rescued a trapped passenger after a rollover crash in a Market Basket parking lot in Revere.

The 76-year-old driver hit two other vehicles in the parking lot, causing her car to rollover according to officials.

When crews arrived, the driver was conscious, calm and hanging upside down. Revere Fire said she had her seat belt on, which they believe saved her from serious injury or even death.

The driver is said to be recovering from a leg injury but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the incident is unclear at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

a race to the rescue in revere when a driver rolls over onto her roof and ends up trapped and in trouble #7News pic.twitter.com/N0Y7tO8fDv — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 22, 2018

