NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a daycare in Norwood after a car crashed into it Friday morning.

Crews responded to the Brightpath Child Center on Providence Highway. Officials say the diver had dropped someone off in the plaza but failed to put the car in park.

The car started to roll forward, and police say the driver tried to hit the brakes but instead hit the gas and crashed into the building’s door.

No one was injured, and the daycare will be closed for the rest of the day.

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