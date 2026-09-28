BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A car fell into a sinkhole in Belmont on Sunday morning. The driver’s side fell, trapping the man behind the wheel.

Elaine McCarty called police when she saw water pouring from underneath Holden Road on Sunday morning. An hour later, she called again after seeing a car get stuck.

“The police showed up, they had him in the car, and he finally got out on the passenger’s side,” McCarty said.

The driver was able to get out unscathed. It happened during a heavy downpour during the nor’easter.

“Every time there is a big storm, something happens,” McCarty said.

However, crews believe that over time, the clay soil corroded the pipe. There have been several breaks along the street recently.

“This is the second time in two months that there has been an issue out there, obviously not this grave,” Alessandro Domingo said.

DPW crews worked for hours to patch the break. Neighbors hope the entire pipe is replaced so this doesn’t happen again.

“DPW does a great job overall, but we have had a couple of incidents along the street, so I hope they rectify the situation to the best of their ability.

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