UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Uxbridge overnight that left a 26-year-old Rhode Island man dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash south of Exit 1 on Route 146 southbound found the man had been ejected from his vehicle, according to state police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver and an occupant of a Tesla involved in the crash, were also transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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