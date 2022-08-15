BOSTON (WHDH) - An overnight water main break left part of the South End underwater and caused pavement on Tremont Street to buckle Monday morning, leaving at least one vehicle stuck in the caved in asphalt.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission and Eversource crews spent the early morning hours working on the roadway near the intersection with Mass. Avenue.

The break was believed to have started sometime around 3:30 a.m.

At its height, the water could be seen rising above sidewalk levels in some areas before dissipating before 4:30 a.m.

One neighbor on Tremont Street told 7NEWS they woke up to a flooded basement apartment as the waters rose between Mass. Avenue and Hammond Street.

“I woke up and, literally, my whole downstairs apartment was drenched in water from my living room to my kitchen,” Stephany Perez said.

Boston Police officers have been redirecting traffic in the surrounding area throughout the morning. No timetable has been released for when the affected roads will fully reopen.

Monday morning’s water main break comes days after crews spent the weekend fixing another break that was similar in scale by Boston Common.

Officials told 7NEWS the city typically deals with 30-40 water main breaks a year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)