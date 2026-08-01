MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized after a possible drowning in Medfield on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a possible drowning involving a minor at The Kingsbury Club spoke with staff who had initiated medical care, according to Medfield fire.

The individual was transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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