EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash in Everett around 3 p.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and Langdon Street.

The Everett Public School Superintendent said two children were hospitalized, but there are no major injuries. 11 children were on board at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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