CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was flown to a Boston area hospital Monday after a vehicle crashed off Lowell Road in town into a nearby river, officials said.

SKY7-HD showed rescue crews surrounding a red Jeep in a wooded area near the road between its intersections with Barretts Mill Road and Liberty Street.

Lowell Road was closed Monday and is expected to remain closed until further noticed, officials said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will give an update when [the] road is reopened,” Concord police said in a statement around 3:15 p.m.

In a separate joint statement Concord Police Chief Thomas Mulcahey and Fire Chief Judge said crews responded around 2:30 p.m. after officials received multiple calls reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the Assabet River near Lowell Road.

Officials said an off-duty police officer and another bystander tried to help the driver but couldn’t get the person out of the vehicle, which came to a stop in about three feet of water.

Fire crews were later able to cut a door off the vehicle and free the driver, officials said.

Officials said the driver had to be hauled up a 20-foot embankment before being flown to a hospital in Boston for treatment.

Officials said no other vehicles were involved in this crash and no one else was in the vehicle that crashed at the time of the incident.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story

